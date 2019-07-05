B/R Football Ranks Transfer Rumours over Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembele

Alex Caparros/Getty Images

The B/R Football Ranks transfer column is your guide to which rumours are legit and which ones you can dismiss.

Our secret sources have top intelligence on the inside stories, and our informants have details on the delicate dealings of talks between top clubs and superstar names.

The aim here is to open up the truths inside this transfer window—we kick off this week with a major deal that has been in the pipeline for weeks...

Nailed on: Antoine Griezmann to Barcelona

It is almost two months since Antoine Griezmann announced he will be leaving Atletico Madrid, yet still we wait for concrete news over his next destination.

Spoiler alert: He's joining Barcelona. You've all read the rumours, and then no doubt read that the deal could be off too—because Barca also want Neymar.

But sources in Spain are adamant the Griezmann deal is going ahead and a five-year deal will soon be announced.

Looking likely: Harry Maguire to Manchester United

Despite their admiration for the player, Manchester City have always been adamant they would not get dragged into a bidding war over Harry Maguire. As such, Manchester United will now have a free run at signing him.

The main issue: They are going to have to make him the most expensive defender in world football.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka's £50 million fee from Crystal Palace after one season of top-flight football has given Leicester City leverage to hike up Maguire's value.

Despite a report from Sky Sports that United have offered £70 million, the Foxes have in fact only turned down an offer of £60 million from the Old Trafford club—and told them they were £30 million short of his valuation.

United are now weighing up just how high they can go for the 26-year-old England international. A £90 million agreement is very unlikely, but there is optimism over striking a deal somewhere in between.

Don't rule out: Ousmane Dembele to Bayern Munich

TF-Images/Getty Images

Bayern's top target for this summer was Leroy Sane, but they continue to be priced out of a move so are looking into Plan B: Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele.

They believe the 22-year-old could become available once the Griezmann transfer goes through, and initial meetings with representatives have given the German champions some hope that a deal might happen.

Ideally, Dembele wants to stay at Barcelona. But there is no indication yet as to how regularly he can expect to play next season, and the player needs to start getting more minutes.

He's pleased to have the attention of Bayern—even though he once snubbed them to join Borussia Dortmund. Keep an eye on developments in this case as it could get exciting.

Big doubts about: Dani Ceballos to Liverpool

TF-Images/Getty Images

According to reports in Marca (h/t Metro), Jurgen Klopp aims to beat both Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal to the signing of Real Madrid's impressive midfielder.

A permanent deal is mooted, but there are some big issues here. Firstly, Liverpool are not looking to spend significant cash in this window because of their big outlay on Alisson Becker, Virgil van Dijk, Naby Keita and Fabinho in recent times.

Secondly, Madrid sources believe the Spain under-21 international would only be allowed out on loan anyway.

Thirdly, it is believed Ceballos, 22, is preparing to tell Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane he would rather stay and fight for his place.

Never happening: Paul Pogba to Juventus

Adrien Rabiot and Aaron Ramsey are now on board, so it's time to rule out Paul Pogba returning to Juventus this summer.

The Italian champions have been smart to recruit both midfield players as free agents, and while the club are not going to publicly end their pursuit of Pogba, it's safe to say it is done (for now).

If the 26-year-old is going to leave Manchester United this summer, then Real Madrid is his only potential landing spot.