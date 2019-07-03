Gabriel Jesus Talks Brazil Copa America Chances After Goal Against Argentina

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus has said Brazil are ready to achieve their goal of Copa America glory after they beat rivals Argentina 2-0 on Tuesday.

Jesus starred for the Selecao in the semi-final win, as he netted the opening goal in the first half before creating Roberto Firmino's second after the interval. They will now face either Chile or Peru, who play in the second semi-final on Wednesday, in Sunday's final at the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro.

For the City man, it was a first goal in four international games, as he rewarded the faith shown in him by manager Tite. Jesus thinks Brazil are on the right path towards winning their first South American title since 2007, per Josh Thomas of Goal:

"I'm very happy not only for the goal, but for how the team performed. Last week I've said they would struggle to break our defence. We worked hard and battled hard tonight. Unfortunately we couldn't score against Paraguay but we grabbed the goals tonight.

"Everyone should be pleased for the match they played, for the effort. This is Brazil! We have to play every match as we've been playing, with the same spirit, that way we will achieve our goals."

Premier Sports provided the highlights of what was a professional performance from Brazil at the Estadio Mineirao:

At times, the attacking duo of Jesus and Liverpool forward Firmino have struggled to link up on the international stage, despite their obvious quality. However, the Argentina win was an indication that they're capable of doing so.

For Jesus, it was one of his best individual displays in a Brazil shirt. Squawka Football provided the numbers behind it:

The 22-year-old's assist was particularly special, as he carried the ball a long way up the field before squaring to Firmino:

On Tuesday, Jesus and Firmino interchanged positions frequently, with one often leading the line and the other drifting over to the right flank.

Although clear-cut chances were rare for Brazil on the night, the movement of that duo caused Argentina problems and gave the opposition defence more issues to ponder than Paraguay had in the previous round.

In the quarter-final, the City man missed a glaring chance to win the game for Brazil in normal time. However, he's responded well from that error, slotting the winning penalty against Paraguay in the shootout and putting in a man-of-the-match performance in the semis.

South American football journalist Jack Lang highlighted Jesus for individual praise:

Jesus has surely done enough to earn a place in the XI for the final of the tournament, and he'll be desperate to fire his team to glory in front of their own supporters.

The form of Jesus will encourage City supporters ahead of the new season too. The young Brazilian was inconsistent at times in 2018-19, although he is beginning to show the type of form that suggests he'll push Sergio Aguero for a starting berth next term.