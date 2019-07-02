Chuck Person Joined College Bribery Scandal Because He Was Broke, Lawyers Say

Former Auburn basketball assistant coach Chuck Person pleaded guilty to bribery charges after accepting $91,500 in bribes, but his lawyers say he only did so because he was broke.

"Chuck recognizes that his failure to manage his money responsibly led him to make the worst decision of his entire life," his lawyer said Tuesday, per the Associated Press (via AL.com). "He grew up poor and suddenly came into millions of dollars without a clue how to manage it." 

He is scheduled to be sentenced July 9, but his attorneys are asking the judge to spare him from time in prison.   

Bloomberg previously reported he will receive 24-30 months in prison after coming to an agreement with prosecutors, via Sam Blum of AL.com.

Person was caught accepting bribes for steering players from Auburn, where he served as an assistant from 2014-17, toward a financial adviser who was actually a government cooperator.

The 55-year-old spent 14 seasons in the NBA. His lawyers pointed to a few factors that contributed to his decision to accept bribes.

"Chuck's singular focus on basketball, his failure to plan for his financial future, and his unbounded generosity ultimately had catastrophic consequences," his lawyers said.

