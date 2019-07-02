Celtics News: Brad Wanamaker Re-Signs on 1-Year Contract

Stephen Gosling/Getty Images

There will be one familiar face in the Boston Celtics backcourt next season with the return of Brad Wanamaker.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Wanamaker's agent, Steve McCaskill, said his client agreed to a one-year deal with the Celtics.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.