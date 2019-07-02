Wimbledon 2019 Results: Winners, Scores, Stats from Tuesday's Singles Bracket

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/Getty Images

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams won their first-round matches at Wimbledon 2019 on Tuesday.

Federer lost the opening set to Lloyd Harris but won the next three with ease to progress.

Nadal conceded only seven games as he sprinted past Yuichi Sugita.

Williams was a comfortable straight-sets winner against Italy's Giulia Gatto-Monticone.

Women's No. 1 seed Ashleigh Barty cruised through as she beat Saisai Zheng, and defending champion Angelique Kerber skipped past Tatjana Maria, both in straight sets.

There was a shock in the men's draw, with Sam Querrey eliminating No. 5 seed Dominic Thiem.

Men's Singles

(2) Roger Federer bt. Lloyd Harris: 3-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2

Sam Querrey bt. (5) Dominic Thiem: 6-7 (4), 7-6 (1), 6-3, 6-0

Nick Kyrgios bt. Jordan Thompson: 7-6 (4), 3-6, 7-6 (10), 0-6, 6-1

(8) Kei Nishikori bt. Thiago Monteiro: 6-4, 7-6 (3), 6-4

(3) Rafael Nadal bt. Yuichi Sugita: 6-3, 6-1, 6-3.

(9) John Isner bt. Casper Ruud: 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (9)

(13) Marin Cilic bt. Adrian Mannarino: 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4), 6-3

Women's Singles

(5) Angelique Kerber bt. Tatjana Maria: 6-4, 6-3

(1) Ashleigh Barty bt. Saisai Zheng: 6-4, 6-2

(9) Sloane Stephens bt. Timea Bacsinszky: 6-2, 6-4

(13) Belinda Bencic bt. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova: 6-2, 6-3

(11) Serena Williams bt. Giulia Gatto-Monticone: 6-2, 7-5

(19) Johanna Konta bt. (Q) Ana Bogdan: 7-5, 6-2

(4) Kiki Bertens bt. Mandy Minella: 6-3, 6-2

Tuesday Recap

Federer and Nadal came through their opening encounters at this year's Wimbledon.

It initially appeared Federer could be in for a difficult match against Harris, with the South African's serve accurate and true. The 22-year-old claimed the opener 6-3, surprising fans on Centre Court.

However, the Swiss turned on the style from that moment, and he dominated the last three sets to overpower his opponent.

Federer served nine aces on his way to the victory and won 94 per cent of his points at the net.

Nadal was too good for Sugita and never appeared under pressure against the Japanese player.

The Spaniard broke Sugita's serve at will, crushing his opponent's confidence at every turn.

Nadal only conceded two double faults in the match whilst hitting 26 winners, and the icon calmly made his way into the next round.

Williams displayed magical moments in the opening set of her contest with Gatto-Monticone but had to battle in the second to complete the victory.

The American legend broke the Italian's serve three times to claim the first, but Gatto-Monticone improved before exiting the competition.

Barty's campaign to win her second Grand Slam began in style with a simple win over Zheng.

The confident Australian is fresh from her success at the French Open and will be a serious threat at the grass-court championship.

Kerber also appeared in excellent shape as she began the defence of her Wimbledon crown.

The German star is the No. 5 seed this year, and she made short work of compatriot Maria.

Maria made 27 unforced errors as she crumbled under pressure against the champion.

All statistics via Wimbledon.