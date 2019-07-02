Daniel Theis, Celtics Reportedly Agree to New 2-Year, $10M Contract

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 2, 2019

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 09: Daniel Theis #27 of the Boston Celtics dribbles the ball against the Washington Wizards in the second half at Capital One Arena on April 09, 2019 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Rob Carr/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics are bringing back Daniel Theis.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics are re-signing the restricted free agent to a two-year, $10 million deal.

ESPN's Bobby Marks broke down the cap implications of the signing: "Theis will be signed with the early bird exception, allowing Boston to exceed the cap to sign him. The forward will sign (via a sign-and-trade) once cap space to sign Kemba Walker is extinguished."

              

