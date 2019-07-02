Daniel Theis, Celtics Reportedly Agree to New 2-Year, $10M Contract

Rob Carr/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics are bringing back Daniel Theis.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics are re-signing the restricted free agent to a two-year, $10 million deal.

ESPN's Bobby Marks broke down the cap implications of the signing: "Theis will be signed with the early bird exception, allowing Boston to exceed the cap to sign him. The forward will sign (via a sign-and-trade) once cap space to sign Kemba Walker is extinguished."

