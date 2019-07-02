Wimbledon 2019: Serena Williams, Federer, Nadal Wins Highlight Tuesday's Results

Ben Curtis/Associated Press

Roger Federer overcame a poor start to win his first-round match in the 2019 Wimbledon tournament on Tuesday, beating Lloyd Harris in four sets. Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams also had winning debuts.

Federer looked a little rusty to start but found his groove in the second set, eventually cruising to the finish line. Williams showed flashes of her greatness against Giulia Gatto-Monticone, and Nadal overcame a solid challenge from Yuichi Sugita.

Defending champion Angelique Kerber won her first match as well, but the upsets continued on Tuesday, as Dominic Thiem lost to Sam Querrey.

Here are select results from Tuesday's action:

Men's Singles

(2) Roger Federer bt. Lloyd Harris: 3-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2

Sam Querrey bt. (5) Dominic Thiem: 6-7 (4), 7-6 (1), 6-3, 6-0

Nick Kyrgios bt. Jordan Thompson: 7-6 (4), 3-6, 7-6 (12), 0-6, 6-1

(8) Kei Nishikori bt. Thiago Monteiro: 6-4, 7-6 (3), 6-4

(3) Rafael Nadal bt. Yuichi Sugita: 6-3, 6-1, 6-3.

Women's Singles

(5) Angelique Kerber bt. Tatjana Maria: 6-4, 6-3

(1) Ashleigh Barty bt. Zheng Saisai: 6-4, 6-2

(9) Sloane Stephens bt. Timea Bacsinszky: 6-2, 6-4

(13) Belinda Bencic bt. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova: 6-2, 6-3

(11) Serena Williams bt. Giulia Gatto-Monticone: 6-2, 7-5

Federer survived a slight scare in his first Wimbledon match of 2019, as he dropped the opening set before cruising to an easy win over Harris.

It was a major surprise to see the eight-time champion drop a set against the unheralded Harris:

Federer made far too many mistakes in the opening set, missing easy volleys at the net and not finding his range with his groundstrokes. He picked up the pace in the second set, however, and once he did, Harris had no answers.

Nadal also showed signs of rust in his win over Sugita, as the Japanese underdog secured an early break. The Spaniard soon picked up the pace, however, impressing with his play at the net:

He obliterated Sugita in the second set, and while the 30-year-old improved in the third, it wasn't enough to halt Nadal's march to the next round, where he'll face Nick Kyrgios.

Williams started strong against Gatto-Monticone, and while her level of play dropped at times in the second set, the 37-year-old still impressed in her win.

She could face Kristyna Pliskova in the next round if the Czech serve specialist can get past Kaja Juvan.

The men's draw served up even more upsets on Tuesday, as Thiem collapsed after a strong start, losing to Querrey:

Per tennis writer Chris Goldsmith, numerous big names and top contenders in both the men's and women's draw have already bowed out of the tournament:

Defending champion Kerber took care of business, however, beating compatriot Tatjana Maria in two sets. That win set up a clash with Lauren Davis in Round 2.

In-form Ashleigh Barty, who won the Birmingham Classic to ascend to the top of the WTA rankings last month, also booked her ticket to the next round with an easy win over Zheng Saisai.