WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 2

Credit: WWE.com

The July 1 edition of Monday Night Raw revealed what a Paul-Heyman-led WWE show would look like. This left fans eagerly awaiting what the July 2 edition of SmackDown Live would be like under Eric Bischoff.

The show didn't promise much up front. Daniel Bryan vs. Big E was announced for the show, but the rest of the card was left up in the air.

With Extreme Rules rapidly approaching on July 14 though, this was an important episode for WWE. The blue brand had already announced a few key matches for the pay-per-view that needed more hype behind them.

Samoa Joe made Kofi Kingston pass out to the Coquina Clutch on Raw in a dominant display. With a few more shows before Extreme Rules, the WWE champion had to know The Samoan Submission Machine would take every opportunity to get an advantage in their title clash.

After a surprise loss to Nikki Cross last week, Bayley was set for a rematch with Alexa Bliss though no one could ignore the rumblings that The Twisted Sister deserved the title shot more than The Goddess.

This show had the potential to finally turn around SmackDown's streak of underwhelming shows, but it needed to start with a truly fresh direction.