WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 2July 3, 2019
WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 2
The July 1 edition of Monday Night Raw revealed what a Paul-Heyman-led WWE show would look like. This left fans eagerly awaiting what the July 2 edition of SmackDown Live would be like under Eric Bischoff.
The show didn't promise much up front. Daniel Bryan vs. Big E was announced for the show, but the rest of the card was left up in the air.
With Extreme Rules rapidly approaching on July 14 though, this was an important episode for WWE. The blue brand had already announced a few key matches for the pay-per-view that needed more hype behind them.
Samoa Joe made Kofi Kingston pass out to the Coquina Clutch on Raw in a dominant display. With a few more shows before Extreme Rules, the WWE champion had to know The Samoan Submission Machine would take every opportunity to get an advantage in their title clash.
After a surprise loss to Nikki Cross last week, Bayley was set for a rematch with Alexa Bliss though no one could ignore the rumblings that The Twisted Sister deserved the title shot more than The Goddess.
This show had the potential to finally turn around SmackDown's streak of underwhelming shows, but it needed to start with a truly fresh direction.
The Kevin Owens Show Features Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre
The Kevin Owens Show hosted Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre. As the host continued to antagonize his guests about their fear of The Undertaker, The Scottish Psychopath looked ready to hurt KO before Dolph Ziggler arrived.
The Showoff came out to demand another shot at Kofi from Shane-O-Mac. Owens taunted Ziggler and demanded Shane give him the next shot. Instead, Boy Wonder decided to put them in a tag team against Heavy Machinery.
The winner would be added to the SmackDown Tag Team Championships match between New Day and Bryan and Rowan at Extreme Rules.
Grade
C+
Analysis
Starting with Shane talking was far from a fresh opening, but at least KO kept it entertaining. In fact, it felt like Owens was leaning into his role as antagonizer. You would have assumed here he was a babyface. Perhaps WWE has pivoted back with his direction.
He and Ziggler have fascinating chemistry together at least on the mic. However, it made little sense for the two to team together. Last week, Heavy Machinery vs. KO and Sami Zayn was teased. Unless The Critics of the Critics was injured, it was an awkward decision to replace Zayn with Ziggler.
Daniel Bryan vs. Big E
Backstage, both The Planet's Champions and The New Day stated how disappointed they were that their title match was turned into a triple threat.
The power of Big E was on display early in this match, but Bryan kept him on his toes. The champion managed to distract the referee, which allowed Rowan to attack Big E then Xavier Woods.
The attack set up Bryan to hit the running knee on E to take the win.
Result
Bryan def. Big E by pinfall
Grade
B
Analysis
This match felt like a good sign for what New Day can do with Bryan and Rowan. While E and Bryan never quite got a chance to go all out, they have solid chemistry, and they showed how much more they have to offer.
It would be great to see the pair wrestling for a major title down the road. Right now, they're just gearing up for a great tag team title feud. E and X have added so much to a division that lacked for challengers just a month back.
Nikki Cross Hosts A Moment of Bliss; Bayley vs. Cross
Bliss gave Cross the honor of hosting A Moment of Bliss. After an uncomfortable start, the guest host showed some fire as she questioned The Hugger about her derisive comments toward The Goddess.
The SmackDown women's champion asked Cross why she didn't want to compete for the championship instead of Bliss. The Twisted Sister quickly pivoted, challenging the champ to a match. Bayley accepted.
While Cross fought hard and pushed the champion, Bayley managed to catch her with a Bayley-to-Belly for the win.
Result
Bayley def. Cross by pinfall
Grade
C-
Analysis
What a bizarre booking decision. After spending the past week selling the idea that Cross should be contending for the SmackDown Women's Championship rather than Bliss, she loses an impromptu match against the champion clean.
While Cross hosting A Moment of Bliss was a great idea, the only way Cross should have lost to Bayley was thanks to a distraction from The Goddess. This loss makes clear how WWE really sees Cross right now.
Samoa Joe and Kofi Kingston Stand Face to Face Before Extreme Rules
After Kayla Braxton introduced Kofi and Joe, the challenger told Kayla to leave. The two traded shots until The Samoan Submission Specialist made the WWE champion an offer.
He told Kofi to shake his hand as an acknowledgement of the future champion, promising to not go after anyone the current champion cares about if he did. Kofi refused and planted Joe with Trouble in Paradise.
Grade
A+
Analysis
This was a testament to just how good Joe is on the mic. He added layers to this feud with just a few sentences without overshadowing Kofi. It felt like these two were slowly shifting over the course of the promo from casual rivals to true enemies.
The handshake was a great final moment. Joe was able to mock and threaten Kofi at the same time. While the WWE champion refused to play Joe's game, he may end up coming to regret it as the challenger has one more week to go after anyone Kofi cares about.
Andrade vs. Apollo Crews
Apollo Crews finally got his rematch against Andrade, and he refused to let it slip by. He kept El Idolo off kilter. His athleticism and power seemed to be too much for Andrade, but Crews could not put the match away.
Zelina Vega caught Crews with a headscissors right into the announce table while the referee was distracted. This set up Andrade to hit the hammerlock DDT for the win.
Result
Andrade def. Crews by pinfall
Grade
B-
Analysis
This was a solid showing for Crews, who has rarely been able to stand out. His main problem has been stringing together impressive moves into a full match. His work with Andrade was better than most of his recent efforts.
Unless this is going somewhere though, El Idolo should move on quickly. Crews may be a fine athlete, but Andrade is one of the best wrestlers in the company. He needs a legitimate spotlight again.
Mandy Rose vs. Ember Moon
Mandy Rose dominated this match to start while Sonya Deville watched closely. However, a motivated Ember Moon found her moment. She knocked down God's Greatest Creation and connected with the Eclipse for the win.
Result
Moon def. Rose by pinfall
Grade
C+
Analysis
While this wasn't too involved a contest, The Golden Goddess showed off her continued improvement in a short contest with Moon. The two could likely have a much better match with time. For what it was, it worked.
The War Goddess took an important victory while WWE continued to delay Moon and Carmella working together to take down Deville and Rose.
Dolph Ziggler and Kevin Owens vs. Heavy Machinery
As Otis and Tucker competed for a title shot against KO and Ziggler, Bryan and Rowan got into a back-and-forth exchanged on commentary with X and E. This launched into a full brawl that ended with the champions laying out the babyfaces.
Once the two teams were thrown out, The Showoff and The Prizefighter seemed to show their chemistry as a unit. However, it was not enough as Ziggler accidently superkicked Owens to set up his partner to take The Compactor for the loss.
In anger, KO laid out The Showoff with a stunner and declared SmackDown still his show.
Result
Heavy Machinery def. KO and Ziggler by pinfall
Grade
B+
Analysis
While far from surprising, the main event ended SmackDown on a solid high with fast-paced action and the right result. Otis and Tucker get a second chance to prove why they should be seen as one of SmackDown's top teams.
Whether WWE continues to slowly build up KO and Ziggler as a team or has them feud, they were certainly not ready to take over the tag team division. It will be interesting to see what direction the two take from here.