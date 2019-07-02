Paul Heyman Infuses New Energy, AJ Styles' Wild Heel Turn, More WWE Raw Fallout

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

The July 1 edition of WWE Raw had everyone talking from the start, and it was all thanks to the fresh decisions made by new executive director Paul Heyman

WWE.com announced on Thursday that The Advocate was taking over the red brand while Eric Bischoff was given the title for SmackDown Live.

While it was a strange decision to turn WWE over to two men who are known for running wrestling promotions two decades ago, the early returns were promising. Heyman brought a fresh perspective without losing what makes the company feel unique.

It started with a brutal moment as Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley sent each other through the Titantron screen, and the show did not slow down from there.

The Viking Raiders finally got to hang with major stars. Maria and Mike Kanellis made a surprise appearance on Raw with unexpected results. Ricochet and AJ Styles once again fought in the main event, this time with gold on the line.

It was a night that felt like the start of a new direction for Raw, and key stars took a step forward on the Heyman-led show.