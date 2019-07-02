Paul Heyman Infuses New Energy, AJ Styles' Wild Heel Turn, More WWE Raw Fallout

Paul Heyman Infuses New Energy, AJ Styles' Wild Heel Turn, More WWE Raw FalloutJuly 2, 2019
The July 1 edition of WWE Raw had everyone talking from the start, and it was all thanks to the fresh decisions made by new executive director Paul Heyman
WWE.com announced on Thursday that The Advocate was taking over the red brand while Eric Bischoff was given the title for SmackDown Live.
While it was a strange decision to turn WWE over to two men who are known for running wrestling promotions two decades ago, the early returns were promising. Heyman brought a fresh perspective without losing what makes the company feel unique.
It started with a brutal moment as Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley sent each other through the Titantron screen, and the show did not slow down from there.
The Viking Raiders finally got to hang with major stars. Maria and Mike Kanellis made a surprise appearance on Raw with unexpected results. Ricochet and AJ Styles once again fought in the main event, this time with gold on the line.
It was a night that felt like the start of a new direction for Raw, and key stars took a step forward on the Heyman-led show.
Paul Heyman's New Creative Control Works Wonders
The night opened with Strowman fighting Lashley in a Falls Count Anywhere match. The two battled up the ramp until The Monster Among Men tackled The All Mighty through the Titantron. Both men had to be taken out in an ambulance due to injuries suffered in the incident.
This was the first time in months Raw has started off hot, and it was a breath of fresh air. Fans were excited and enjoying an angle that had been a debacle for a month now. The ending had everyone talking and rejuvenated a rivalry most would had wanted to forget until now.
If Heyman is bringing more wrestling, higher stakes and greater drama to Raw on a weekly basis, he might just help WWE turn this all around. While not every week can have Strowman and Lashley destroying the stage for a pop, there are plenty of ways to start the night off right and ride that momentum.
It was the small things that really made this week stand out, though. Wrestlers' music wasn't hit when they were running out to make a save, and fresh camera angles gave new perspectives to the action.
Moreover, many wrestlers got a chance to stand out in stories with more spark. Hopefully, the roster will be used more liberally in the coming weeks as well to fully embrace the potential of Raw again.
The Viking Raiders Continue to Prove Their Worth to WWE
In a big tag team match announced ahead of the night, The Viking Raiders brought the fight to Xavier Woods and Big E until Samoa Joe attacked Woods.
The brawl that followed led to a six-man tag in which Joe made Kofi Kingston pass out, giving him and The Raiders the win.
This was a great showing for The Viking Raiders. They looked unstoppable in this match and worked well off of each member of The New Day. It would have been nice to give them a legitimate win, but that can come with time.
What mattered most was the team hanging with some of the best in the business. Erik and Ivar didn't just win, they also looked like they belonged next to the most popular trio in WWE. It is a wonder that they haven't had a real shot at the Raw Tag Team Championships.
Perhaps this is a hint that The Viking Raiders are going to utilize the Wild Card Rule to full effect. The SmackDown tag team division could use them in a top role right now.
It would be fascinating to watch what they could do with Daniel Bryan and Rowan even if Erik and Ivar are playing the heels at the moment.
Maria Kanellis Is Back on WWE TV and Probably Leaving Mike Behind
Maria and Mike Kanellis interrupted Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins' interview to make clear they are the true power couple of WWE.
They tried to settle it in the ring, but when The Man tagged in, Maria refused to wrestle. She announced she was pregnant, and it wasn't Mike's baby before Mike tapped to the Dis-arm-her.
This should have been a moment to re-establish the Kanellis couple for the casual fans, who haven't seen them in months. Instead, WWE immediately embarrassed them, seemingly breaking up their marriage—at least on screen.
It was a bizarre moment that can be explained by noting who came out better. Most may not even know who Mike Kanellis is given his run in WWE has been so lackluster even including his more prominent time in 205 Live.
Maria is a recognizable face in WWE, though, and she came out of this as a memorable villain. It was as if Raw was quietly writing Mike out of Maria's story to make sure she had more to do.
Actually, that was almost certainly the intention here. While her husband can go back to wrestling on 205 Live, she will likely start working Raw.
AJ Styles Returns to His Roots with the Club in Beatdown of Ricochet
In a culmination of weeks of building drama since his return, AJ Styles finally snapped. In a United States Championship match, his supposed victory over Ricochet was overturned before the titleholder cradled him for the three-count.
As Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson egged him on, The Phenomenal One lost his cool and out The One and Only. He hit a Styles Clash off the top rope before standing tall with The Good Brothers.
The Club have reformed, and it could not have been at a better time for the trio. Styles was relevant but growing stale, while Gallows and Anderson could barely get on TV. Together, they can hopefully have a more complete second act together than their first run.
However, it should not start with the United States champion losing his title. Ricochet has done well with his brief spotlight so far, and he and Styles should have a great match together at Extreme Rules on July 14. They are in the right roles now and should get more time to shine.
It would be an inspired moment for Ricochet to show he is ready to compete with the best by outperforming Styles and defeating him. He will need help from Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder (who he was talking with backstage this week) to even the odds, but that should be enough.
The Club can then go on to defeat other babyfaces. In fact, it would make sense to book Rollins vs. Styles II soon.