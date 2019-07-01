Utah Summer League 2019: Lonnie Walker IV Drops 20 as Spurs Beat Cavaliers

Melissa Majchrzak/Getty Images

While fans are still digesting the biggest stories of NBA free agency, action resumed on the court as the 2019 Utah Summer League got underway Monday in Salt Lake City.

The San Antonio Spurs clashed with the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first game, and the Memphis Grizzlies will meet the Utah Jazz to bring the night to a close.

Here's how the action unfolded in Utah.

Monday Results

San Antonio Spurs def. Cleveland Cavaliers, 97-89

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Utah Jazz, 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday Schedule

Memphis Grizzlies vs. San Antonio Spurs, 7 p.m. ET

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Utah Jazz, 9 p.m. ET

Monday Recap

San Antonio Spurs 97, Cleveland Cavaliers 89

Lonnie Walker IV led the way for the Spurs as they opened summer league with a 97-89 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Walker scored 20 points while grabbing seven rebounds and dishing out two assists. The 2018 first-round pick showcased both his mid-range shooting and driving ability.

A torn meniscus kept Walker out until January, and he made only 17 appearances as a rookie. The level of competition in summer league obviously isn't what he'll see in the regular season, but he should take a big leap in his sophomore campaign.

The Spurs should also come away happy with Luka Samanic's production. The 19th overall pick in the 2019 draft, Samanic shot 4-of-7 en route to an 11-point night.

Nobody generated more buzz than Dylan Windler, albeit in a losing effort. The Cavs rookie had 19 points and showed the range that allowed him to shoot 40.6 percent from three-point territory in four years at Belmont.

Cleveland fans didn't get to see Darius Garland or Kevin Porter Jr. The two first-round picks were listed as members of the squad but didn't get on the floor.

Still, Windler provided enough enjoyment to build some optimism for a roster that's years away from playoff contention.