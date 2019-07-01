Angels Pitcher Tyler Skaggs Dies at Age 27

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Tyler Skaggs died Monday at the age of 27, the team announced.

"It is with great sorrow that we report Tyler Skaggs passed away earlier today in Texas," the Angels said in a statement. "Tyler has, and always will be, an important part of the Angels Family. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Carli and his entire family during this devastating time."

According to the Los Angeles Times' Mike DiGiovanna, Monday's game between the Angels and Texas Rangers has been canceled.

