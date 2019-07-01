Angels Pitcher Tyler Skaggs Dies at Age 27

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 1, 2019

TORONTO, ON - JUNE 18: Tyler Skaggs #45 of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim leaves the field during a pitching change in the eighth inning during a MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on June 18, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Tyler Skaggs died Monday at the age of 27, the team announced.

"It is with great sorrow that we report Tyler Skaggs passed away earlier today in Texas," the Angels said in a statement. "Tyler has, and always will be, an important part of the Angels Family. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Carli and his entire family during this devastating time."

According to the Los Angeles Times' Mike DiGiovanna, Monday's game between the Angels and Texas Rangers has been canceled.

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

