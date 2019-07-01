Thunder Rumors: Nerlens Noel Agrees to Contract After Reevaluating Decision

Megan ArmstrongCorrespondent IIIJuly 1, 2019

PORTLAND, OR - APRIL 23: Nerlens Noel #3 of the Oklahoma City Thunder looks on during the game against the Portland Trail Blazers during Game Five of Round One of the 2019 NBA Playoffs on April 23, 2019 at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.
Zach Beeker/Getty Images

Nerlens Noel is staying put after all.  

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Noel agreed on a deal to stay with the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday after initially committing to a new deal Sunday but asking "for time to reevaluate" his decision.

The 25-year-old posted two question marks to his Instagram story.

While Noel's status was back up in the air, Wojnarowski relayed that the Thunder signed free-agent big man Mike Muscala.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

