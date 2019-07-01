Thunder Rumors: Nerlens Noel Agrees to Contract After Reevaluating Decision

Zach Beeker/Getty Images

Nerlens Noel is staying put after all.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Noel agreed on a deal to stay with the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday after initially committing to a new deal Sunday but asking "for time to reevaluate" his decision.

The 25-year-old posted two question marks to his Instagram story.

While Noel's status was back up in the air, Wojnarowski relayed that the Thunder signed free-agent big man Mike Muscala.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.