The NBA Has Already Spent $3 Billion on Day One of Free Agency

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoJuly 1, 2019

  1. McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer"

  2. Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA

  3. The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season

  4. Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors

  5. Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season

  6. Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle

  7. Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear

  8. 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points

  9. Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami

  10. Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll

  11. Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year

  12. Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine

  13. LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books

  14. Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka

  15. LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album

  16. Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February

  17. Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph

  18. Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks

  19. Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans

  20. ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes

Right Arrow Icon

The NBA spent $3 billion on just the first day of free agency. Max deals were handed out, and many players joined new teams. Watch the video above for more details about all the moves that were made.


Bleacher Report is the go-to destination for basketball fans everywhere. B/R's NBA coverage delivers must-see on-court analysis and highlights on a daily basis. Connect to the NBA stories, teams, athletes and highlights that make the game more than a game.

Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Report: Jimmy Butler Deal Is Complete 🚨

    Clippers and Blazers added to the trade to make it work

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Jimmy Butler Deal Is Complete 🚨

    Clippers and Blazers added to the trade to make it work

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Warriors Thank KD ✊

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Warriors Thank KD ✊

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Kyrie and KD Were Always Teaming Up

    🗣️ Stars talked teaming up before season 😬 KD was never going to Knicks alone ✍ @HowardBeck goes inside the Nets’ superteam

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kyrie and KD Were Always Teaming Up

    🗣️ Stars talked teaming up before season 😬 KD was never going to Knicks alone ✍ @HowardBeck goes inside the Nets’ superteam

    Howard Beck
    via Bleacher Report

    Updated NBA Free-Agent Big Board 📋

    Ranking the top players still available

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Updated NBA Free-Agent Big Board 📋

    Ranking the top players still available

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report