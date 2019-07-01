Wimbledon 2019 Results: Winners, Scores, Stats from Monday's Singles Bracket

Shi Tang/Getty Images

Naomi Osaka crashed out on the opening day of Wimbledon 2019, with the No.2 seed beaten by Yulia Putintseva on Monday.

Venus Williams was shocked by 15-year-old prodigy Cori Gauff. The youngster disposed of the 10-time Grand Slam champion in straight sets.

There was further surprises, with a pair of seeds tumbling in the men's draw. No. 6 seed Alexander Zvereva was eliminated by qualifier Jiri Vesely and No. 7 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas was beaten by Thomas Fabbiano.

Novak Djokovic comfortably booked a spot in the next round with a straight-sets win over Philipp Kohlschreiber.

Karolina Pliskova and Simona Halep cruised through with victories over Lin Zhu and Aliaksandra Sasnovich, respectively.

Men's Singles

(1) Novak Djokovic bt. Philipp Kohlschreiber: 6-3, 7-5, 6-3

(22) Stan Wawrinka bt. Ruben Bemelmans: 6-3, 6-2, 6-2

(4) Kevin Anderson bt. Pierre-Hugues Herbert: 6-3, 6-4, 6-2

(10) Karen Khachanov bt. Soonwoo Kwon: 7-6 (6), 6-4, 4-6, 7-5

(30) Kyle Edmunds bt. Jaume Munar 6-4, 6-4, 6-4

(Q) Jiri Vesely bt. (6) Alexander Zvereva 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 7-5

Thomas Fabbiano bt. (7) Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 6-7 (8), 6-3

Women's Singles

Yulia Putintseva bt. (2) Naomi Osaka 7-6 (4), 6-2

(7) Simona Halep bt. Aliaksandra Sasnovich: 6-4, 7-5

(3) Karolina Pliskova bt. Lin Zhu: 6-2, 7-6 (4)

(8) Elina Svitolina bt. Daria Gavrilova: 7-5, 6-0

Monica Puig bt. Anna Karolina Schmiedlova: 5-7, 6-4, 7-5

(Q) Cori Gauff bt. Venus Williams 6-4, 6-4

Full results can be found at Wimbledon's official website.

Monday Recap

Osaka and Venus Williams departed the race for the title at the first hurdle, with surprise winners emerging.

Grass is not Osaka's best surface, and it showed as she struggled for momentum against the world No. 39.

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

The Japanese star began well as she claimed a 3-1 advantage in the first, but her opponent from Kazakhstan improved her quality to fight back.

The opener went to a tie-break, and Putintseva won the shootout 7-4 to surprise one of the favourites for the championship.

Osaka lacked composure on Centre Court, making 38 unforced errors, and Putintseva was able to complete victory with surprising ease.



According to BBC Sport, Putintseva said she was delighted with her victory after the match.

"I did a good job out there. I'm very happy now. Every match is a battle, but you never know what's going to happen. I was hoping I would do my best. Every year I feel better on grass, although I think clay is my better surface."

TPN/Getty Images

Williams was visibly shocked by her defeat to her teenage compatriot.

Gauff has previously won the U.S. Open Junior crown, and reached the semi-final of the junior event at Wimbledon last year.

However, the Florida-born qualifier gave the performance of her life as she progressed past a legend.

Williams is 24 years her senior, but Gauff played without fear against the icon.

Gauff won 78 per cent on her first serve, and Williams made 26 unforced errors as she lost in straight sets.

Kirsty Wigglesworth/Associated Press

Djokovic moved through the gears to sweep past Kohlschreiber in the first round.

The reigning champion appeared to have plenty in reserve against the veteran German.

Djokovic will now face Denis Kudla as he chases a fifth Wimbledon title.

All statistics via Wimbledon.