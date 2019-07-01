Lakers News: Troy Daniels Signs 1-Year, $2.1M Contract in Free Agency

Barry Gossage/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly agreed to a deal with shooting guard Troy Daniels, according to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

The 27-year-old will make $2.1 million on a one-year deal, and perhaps more importantly, the signing won't affect the team's salary cap as it pursues other free agents, per Charania.

Daniels spent last season with the Phoenix Suns, averaging 6.2 points in 51 games.

The best attribute the 6'4" guard provides is his ability from three-point range. He shot 38.1 percent from beyond the arc last season (and is a career 40 percent shooter from range) despite not having many other players to draw attention outside of Devin Booker.

With LeBron James and Anthony Davis likely taking on double teams inside, Daniels should see plenty of open shots with the Lakers and could provide a lot of value if he hits them with consistency.

The signing also helps Los Angeles fill out the roster with cap room likely going to be tight.

As Keith Smith of Yahoo Sports noted, the team had $32 million worth of cap space entering the day. This would be enough to sign a max free agent like Kawhi Leonard, but the team would have limited options for the rest of the roster in that situation.

Los Angeles needed cheaper options to surround James, Davis, Kyle Kuzma and whoever else signs in free agency, and Daniels appears to be a perfect fit and a good start for the organization.