Chile vs. Peru: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule for 2019 Copa America

Victor R. Caivano/Associated Press

Holders Chile face Peru in the 2019 Copa America semi-final on Wednesday.

La Roja are striving towards a third successive Copa title after defeating Colombia 5-4 on penalties following a goalless draw over 90 minutes in the quarter-finals.

Peru mirrored the champions with a 5-4 victory on penalties against Uruguay. Both teams failed to score, forcing the contest into a shootout.

Hosts Brazil and Argentina battle it out on Tuesday in the last four, with the final to be played in Rio de Janeiro, on Sunday.

Date: Wednesday, July 3

Time: 9:30 p.m. local, 8:30 p.m. (ET), 1:30 a.m. (BST, Wednesday)

TV: Telemundo (U.S.), Premier Sports 1 (UK)

Stream: ESPN+ (U.S.), Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (U.S.), Premier Player (UK)

Odds: Chile: 10-11, Peru: 7-2, draw: 11-5 (via Oddschecker)

Preview

The continuation of Chile's outstanding record in the Copa has been a surprise, with La Roja entering the tournament in mixed form.

A 3-1 international friendly defeat to Mexico in March was followed by a 1-1 draw with the United States.

However, Alexis Sanchez has rediscovered his touch in the final third, netting twice in the competition, and he has helped his country into the last four.

The Manchester United forward scored the winning penalty in the shootout win over Colombia, and he has been focused and motivated for his country in the tournament.

Ricardo Mazalan/Associated Press

Peru have continued their recent success on the pitch after making the 2018 FIFA World Cup finals through the play-offs. They took thousands of supporters to Russia but finished third in Group C.

Los Incas have endured at the Copa, though, and they advanced to the semi-finals with a historic victory over Uruguay after Luis Suarez missed a penalty in the shootout.

Andre Penner/Associated Press

Chile were edged out of South American qualifying for the World Cup by Peru, and the semi-final allows Sanchez and Co. the chance for a slice of sporting retribution.

Ricardo Gareca's side will be the underdogs against the holders after winning just once in normal time during the tournament.

Peru were also beaten 5-0 by Brazil in their final group match, proving they are susceptible to conceding against fluid attackers.

Chile have already progressed further than many believed they would. However, now they are closing in on the final, expectations will be elevated.

Sanchez's performance will again be the key for Reinaldo Rueda's team, and if he can continue his fine form, the holders have the tools at their disposal to reach another final.