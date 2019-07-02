Midseason Grades for Vlad Guerrero Jr., Each Star of MLB's Stacked Rookie Class

2 of 6

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

RHP Griffin Canning, Los Angeles Angels

A strong case can be made that Canning is already the ace of the Angels starting staff. The 23-year-old has posted a 3.79 ERA and 0.99 WHIP with 63 strikeouts in 61.2 innings over 11 starts, and he already looks like a steal as a second-round pick in 2017.

Grade: A

LHP Taylor Hearn, Texas Rangers

Hearn was crushed in his MLB debut on April 25, allowing three hits, four walks and four earned runs while recording just one out before he got the hook. The 6'5" southpaw has power stuff, and he's been solid at Triple-A with a 4.05 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 20 innings. His future might be in the bullpen.

Grade: D

RHP Dakota Hudson, St. Louis Cardinals

After posting a 2.63 ERA in 26 appearances out of the Cardinals bullpen last season, Hudson has moved into the starting rotation this year and been one of the team's top starters. While his 3.40 ERA leads the rotation, his 4.97 FIP raises some questions about the sustainability of his performance.

Grade: B

RHP Josh James, Houston Astros

A right quad injury during spring training took James out of the running for the final spot in the Astros rotation, and he has pitched exclusively out of the bullpen this year. In 30 appearances, he has posted a 4.57 ERA and 1.28 WHIP with 65 strikeouts in 41.1 innings. There's little question the flame-thrower has swing-and-miss stuff, but his command needs work with 5.7 walks per nine innings.

Grade: C

C Danny Jansen, Toronto Blue Jays

While Jansen posted a 115 OPS+ in 95 plate appearances down the stretch last year, he's off to a disappointing start in 2019. He's hitting just .188/.269/.290 with four home runs in 209 trips to the plate. Luckily, his defense is keeping his value afloat. He's thrown out 32 percent of base stealers, tallied 6 DRS and graded out as one of the best pitch-framers in baseball, according to Baseball Prospectus.



Grade: C

LHP Yusei Kikuchi, Seattle Mariners

After posting a solid 3.43 ERA through his first 11 starts, Kikuchi has been knocked around of late, serving up an 8.42 ERA and an alarming .387 opponents' batting average in his last seven starts. The 28-year-old signed a three-year, $43 million deal that includes four option years during the offseason, so he'll be given every opportunity to right the ship.

Grade: D

2B Brandon Lowe, Tampa Bay Rays

The Rays signed Lowe to a six-year, $24 million extension during the offseason that could keep him in Tampa Bay through 2026 if the club exercises a pair of option years. The 24-year-old won AL Rookie of the Month in April, and he's hitting .271/.333/.513 with 17 doubles, 15 home runs and 47 RBI on the year while playing solid defense (4 DRS, 1.1 UZR/150) at second base.

Grade: A

RHP Corbin Martin, Houston Astros

Martin has moved quickly since being taken in the second round of the 2017 draft out of Texas A&M, and he made his MLB debut on May 12. He started five games before he was optioned back to the minors, posting a 5.59 ERA and failing to pitch beyond the fourth inning outside of the 5.1 frames in his debut.

Grade: C

LHP Justus Sheffield, Seattle Mariners

Sheffield was expected to join the big league rotation in short order after he was acquired in the James Paxton trade during the offseason. Instead, he has slid backward down the organizational ladder, earning a demotion to Double-A after struggling to a 6.87 ERA in 55 innings with Triple-A Tacoma. The 23-year-old allowed two earned runs in three innings in his lone MLB appearance of 2019.

Grade: F

RHP Mike Soroka, Atlanta Braves

How good has Soroka been this year? The 21-year-old ranks among the National League leaders in ERA (2.13, second) and WHIP (0.98, fourth) with 67 strikeouts in 84.2 innings, pitching his way onto the NL All-Star roster in the process. With a 3.15 FIP and .206 opponents' batting average, he looks like the real deal.

Grade: A+

RHP Bryse Wilson, Atlanta Braves

In two starts and one relief appearance at the MLB level this season, Wilson has allowed 11 hits and eight earned runs over 8.2 innings for an 8.31 ERA. The 21-year-old has a 3.79 ERA and a 79-16 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 78.1 innings at Triple-A, and he still has a chance to be a long-term rotation piece.

Grade: C