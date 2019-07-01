Amanda Nunes Says She Will Fight Fiancee Nina Ansaroff Before She Retires

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Two-division UFC champion Amanda Nunes and her partner Nina Ansaroff have both said they would be open to fighting each other one day.

The pair have been engaged since August last year, since when Nunes added the featherweight title to her bantamweight crown by beating Cris Cyborg at UFC 232.

Ansaroff fights in the UFC's strawweight division, and speaking ahead of Nunes' bantamweight defence against Holly Holm at UFC 239 on Saturday, she said the couple have talked about fighting each other, per TMZ Sports:

"We already talked about it. After she gets the belt, I'm gonna get my belt at [115 pounds], and then we're gonna do a super-fight at 125 ... we're so down. We really would try to kill each other. Why not? Bring the money home in the same household."

The 31-year-old Nunes, meanwhile, said she would like her final career fight to be against Ansaroff: "My last fight is gonna be against Nina, and then I'm gonna retire."

The Brazilian is on a run of eight consecutive victories and is the favourite to beat Holm, who has lost four of her last six.

American Ansaroff has a professional MMA record of 10-6, but she lost her last fight to Tatiana Suarez in June after winning four in a row.

The 33-year-old and Nunes have been together since 2012, when they met as training partners at the American Top Team gym in Florida.

They have continued to train together ever since, so there would be no surprises for either were they ever to meet in the Octagon.