Derby County Excuse Frank Lampard from Pre-Season Training for Chelsea Talks

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Derby County have excused manager Frank Lampard from taking charge of the team's pre-season training on Monday and Tuesday while he holds talks with Chelsea.

The Rams announced as much in a statement on Monday:

The club said that the focus of the first few days of pre-season training will be on fitness, and as such, they "will continue as planned under the guidance of the fitness, medical, conditioning and sports science teams."

Further, Derby added that based on the "assumption that Frank will reach an agreement with Chelsea to become their new manager," they are increasing their own efforts to find a replacement for him ahead of the new season.

The Championship side expect the coach to move on, as owner Mel Morris told Football.London's Oliver Harbord:

The Blues have made contact with Lampard following Maurizio Sarri's departure to Juventus.

Lampard, 41, spent 13 seasons with Chelsea as a player, making over 600 appearances. In that time he won three Premier League titles, four FA Cups, the League Cup twice and the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League once apiece.

Former Blues team-mate Claude Makelele has backed him to succeed in the dugout at Stamford Bridge:

He has spent just one season in management, having taken charge at Derby last year.

Under Lampard, the Rams finished sixth in the Championship, taking the last play-off spot. After beating Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United in the semi-finals, Derby were beaten 2-1 by Aston Villa in the final.

Chelsea finished third in the Premier League under Sarri and won the Europa League, but next season could be tricky as the club are banned from registering players this summer or in January, and Eden Hazard has left for Real Madrid.

If Lampard takes charge, it will fall on his coaching skills to get as much as possible out of the players he has to work with.