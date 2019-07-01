Haiti vs. Mexico: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule for 2019 Gold Cup

Omar Vega/Getty Images

Mexico face Haiti in the semi-finals of the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Tuesday.

El Tri are just two wins away from winning the tournament for a record eighth time, and they are strong favourites to get past a side 83 places below them in the FIFA world rankings.

However, Haiti have been a revelation in the tournament and have won all four of their matches, including a remarkable 3-2 comeback victory over Canada in the last eight.

Here are the full details for the clash:

Date: Tuesday, July 2

Time: 7 p.m. local, 10 p.m. ET, 3 a.m. BST (Wednesday)

TV Info: Fox Sports 1, Univision (U.S.), FreeSports (UK)

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go, Univision Deportes en Vivo

Match Odds (via Oddschecker): Haiti 18-1, Draw 5-1, Mexico 4-17

Haiti's remarkable run at the 2019 Gold Cup looked to have run its course when they were 2-0 behind against Canada at half-time.

However, goals from Duckens Nazon, Herve Bazile and Wilde-Donald Guerrier after the break turned the game on its head and saw Haiti into their first Gold Cup semi-final.

They do not boast anything like the quality of El Tri, who were pre-tournament favourites and still look the most likely side to go all the way.

But Mexico made heavy work of their quarter-final against Costa Rica, requiring sudden-death penalties to advance after the match finished 1-1 in normal time.

Per ESPN FC's Tom Marshall, the exertions of that game may have taken their toll on the Mexican team:

As the odds suggest, though, it would be a huge upset if Haiti won on Tuesday.

Mexico have quality throughout their squad, and in Uriel Antuna and Raul Jimenez, they boast two attacking players who have netted eight goals between them in the tournament.

Manager Gerardo Martino remains unbeaten since he took over in January, and he will be looking for his side to score early against Haiti in order to open up the game.

Les Grenadiers showed against Canada they are more than capable of coming from behind.

Mexico will be a much tougher side to beat, though, and Haiti will have to put in a perfect defensive display to have any chance of pulling off the upset of the tournament.