76ers Rumors: Mike Scott Agrees to New 2-Year, $9.8M Contract

The Philadelphia 76ers agreed to a two-year, $9.8 million deal to re-sign Mike Scott, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Scott averaged 7.8 points and 3.8 rebounds in 27 appearances with the Sixers after arriving as part of the Tobias Harris trade. He also shot 41.2 percent from the floor, providing much-needed floor-spacing in the second half of the regular season.

Philadelphia also retained the cornerstone of that move, with Harris writing a first-person essay for ESPN to confirm he's staying with the Sixers. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported he'll earn $180 million over five years.

In May following the team's second-round playoff exit, Scott expressed how much he enjoyed playing in Philadelphia.

"It was great times," he said in an interview with 97.3 ESPN South Jersey (h/t Sixers Wire's Moke Hamilton). "Like I said in my exit meeting, it kinda gave me a jolt back into my career. I felt like I wasn't playing well when I was in L.A. so when I got Philly, I just felt like everything turned around. The energy was better, the vibes was better and I just loved it. It was fun."

Depth was a clear issue for the Sixers after they exhausted their trade assets in order to acquire Harris and Jimmy Butler. Bringing Scott back makes sense for the team, and his contract is more than reasonable given his contributions.

According to Wojnarowski, JJ Redick agreed to a two-year, $26.5 million deal with the New Orleans Pelicans. That made it even more important to keep Harris and Scott.

General manager Elton Brand wasn't done either.

Wojnarowski reported the Sixers will move Butler to the Miami Heat as part of a sign-and-trade that includes Heat swingman Josh Richardson, and Philadelphia agreed to a four-year, $109 million deal with Al Horford, per Wojnarowski.