Best Bargain Buys Still Available in NBA Free Agency

1 of 5

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

2018-19 Key Stat: 12.3 rebounds per 36 minutes

Tyson Chandler gave the Los Angeles Lakers some good minutes as their backup center following a buyout from the Phoenix Suns last season.

The 18-year-veteran shouldn't be considering retirement just yet, as he averaged 3.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 0.4 blocks in 15.9 minutes per game with the Suns and Lakers while converting 61.6 percent of his shots.

At this stage, Chandler knows what his role is. He can give a contender 10 to 15 minutes per night off the bench while rebounding at a high level, offering some rim protection and setting solid screens. He also brings a championship ring and 75 games of playoff experience in nine total trips to the postseason.

"For me the place I am in my career, I enjoy it all," Chandler said in March, per Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times. "To be quite honest, of course the losing part is tough. I'm a competitor. But I don't take for granted being in the locker room; I don't take for granted being able to help young players and competing while I'm on the floor."

While signing a vet minimum contract with a contender seems like the most obvious path, Chandler could also bring a veteran presence to a young locker room in search of guidance.

Teams That Should Be Interested: Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics