HR Leader Christian Yelich to Compete in 2019 MLB Home Run Derby

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich told reporters Saturday that he plans to participate in the 2019 MLB Home Run Derby, which will take place on Monday, July 8, at Progressive Field in Cleveland.

Yelich, who won the 2018 National League MVP award, has a league-leading 29 home runs in addition to 63 RBI and a 1.127 OPS. He has hit 47 home runs since August 18 of last season over a span of 115 games (76 this year, 39 last year).

The Home Run Derby field already looks stacked, with Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso and Cleveland Indians first baseman Carlos Santana taking part, per Mike Axisa of CBS Sports. Alonso in particular is hot on Yelich's heels for the home run lead with 28.

Other big names could be on the list, but Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger, who is Yelich's primary competition for the 2019 NL MVP, will not take part.

Elsewhere, Texas Rangers outfielder and slugger Joey Gallo told reporters that he has not been asked to take part, although that could change.

Regardless of whom fills out the eight-man field, the winner will be receiving a fat $1 million bonus, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.