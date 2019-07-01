Report: Ex-Hornets F Frank Kaminsky, Suns Agree to 2-Year, $10M Contract

Kent Smith/Getty Images

Frank Kaminsky has agreed to a two-year, $10 million free-agent contract with the Phoenix Suns on Monday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Kaminsky became an unrestricted free agent when the Charlotte Hornets declined to extend him a qualifying offer. A divorce between the two isn't surprising, as Kaminsky was reportedly "very frustrated" when buyout talks with the Hornets stalled in February.

The 26-year-old forward appeared in just 47 games for Charlotte last season and, according to Sporting News' Sean Deveney, "had the impression" that he could sign elsewhere and play more regularly after a buyout.

Charlotte drafted Kaminsky ninth overall out of Wisconsin in 2015. Since then, he has started just 23 games but appeared in 282—averaging 9.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

Kaminsky joins 22-year-old Mikal Bridges and rookie Cameron Johnson at power forward on Phoenix's roster. Right away, the addition of Kaminsky puts veteran experience in the frontcourt.

Should the Suns opt to utilize Kaminsky more than Charlotte, they'll look to bring out what made the 7-footer the 2015 Naismith College Player of the Year. That year, Kaminsky shot 41.6 percent from three and averaged 18.8 points along with 1.5 blocks—numbers he has not been able to replicate in the NBA thus far.

Signing Kaminsky comes after the Suns reportedly came to a three-year, $51 million agreement with free-agent point guard Ricky Rubio. More moves will be on the way, as ESPN's Bobby Marks reported Rubio's 2019-20 salary puts Phoenix $2.6 million over the cap.

Marks added Kaminsky carries a $4.8 room exception.