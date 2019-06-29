AEW Fyter Fest 2019 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

1 of 1

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

The Fyter Fest action kicked off with Triple Threat Tag Team match pitting SCU's Scorpio Sky and Frankie Kazarian against Best Friends' Chuck Taylor and Trent Baretta and Private Party's Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy.

Early, the established SCU and Best Friends turned their backs on Private Party, almost treating the young newcomers as if they did not belong in the same ring. Kassidy and Quen silenced those doubts, using athleticism and high-flying to lay waste to the opposition.

Best Friends and SCU, though, realized it was in their best interest to slow their momentum and teamed up to do just that. The relationship was short-lived as the teams reignited their fight until, that is, the opportunity to ground Kassidy and work him over presented itself.

A big back body drop by Kassidy allowed him to create some separation and make the tag.

SCU and Best Friends unloaded on each other, each competitor getting in their signature stuff until Quen tagged in and delivered a wicked shooting star press on Beretta for a very close two count.

Kazarian and Sky downed Kassidy with an Unprettier/double-stomp combination but were only able to keep him down for a near-fall. Moments later, Quen and Kassidy delivered a head-scissors into a cutter on Kazarian for another two count.

Despite Private Party thrilling the crowd, and SCU's expected greatness, it was the Best Friends' Taylor and Baretta that scored the victory following Storm Zero on Kassidy.

After the match, The Dark Order appeared on the video screen and had some ominous words for Taylor and Baretta.

Result

Best Friends defeated Private Party and SCU

Grade

A

Analysis

This was a coming out party for Private Party, who followed up their exposure on Cody's Road to Fyter Fest YouTube show with an in-ring performance that had fans in Dayton Beach in awe of their creativity and athleticism.

Even in defeat, Quen and Kassidy leave Fyter Fest a red-hot act, as they should be.

It was almost surprising to see SCU lose here but they are so over and such a major part of AEW's plans that they do not necessarily need to win here to stay over or elevate their stars.

Baretta and Taylor are an established name across the independents and have built up goodwill with hardcore fans but their win here, and the continuation of their feud with The Dark Order, will help further establish them as one of the teams the division will be built around.