AEW Fyter Fest 2019 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

AEW Fyter Fest 2019 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and HighlightsJune 30, 2019
All Elite Wrestling presented its second live event extravaganza Saturday from Daytona Beach in Fyter Fest.
The event, held in conjunction with the CEO gaming festival, featured household names the likes of Cody, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks and Jon Moxley, as well as young stars like Darby Allin, Joey Janela and MJF.
After an explosive first pay-per-view in Double or Nothing, and a much-anticipated event in All Out coming up on August 31, the eyes of the wrestling world turned to the upstart company, eager to see what it had in store for an industry eager for fresh and new.
Did it deliver a satisfying followup?
Find out with this recap of the June 29 broadcast, streamed live and free on Bleacher Report Live.
Private Party vs. SoCal Uncensored vs. Best Friends
The Fyter Fest action kicked off with Triple Threat Tag Team match pitting SCU's Scorpio Sky and Frankie Kazarian against Best Friends' Chuck Taylor and Trent Baretta and Private Party's Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy.
Early, the established SCU and Best Friends turned their backs on Private Party, almost treating the young newcomers as if they did not belong in the same ring. Kassidy and Quen silenced those doubts, using athleticism and high-flying to lay waste to the opposition.
Best Friends and SCU, though, realized it was in their best interest to slow their momentum and teamed up to do just that. The relationship was short-lived as the teams reignited their fight until, that is, the opportunity to ground Kassidy and work him over presented itself.
A big back body drop by Kassidy allowed him to create some separation and make the tag.
SCU and Best Friends unloaded on each other, each competitor getting in their signature stuff until Quen tagged in and delivered a wicked shooting star press on Beretta for a very close two count.
Kazarian and Sky downed Kassidy with an Unprettier/double-stomp combination but were only able to keep him down for a near-fall. Moments later, Quen and Kassidy delivered a head-scissors into a cutter on Kazarian for another two count.
Despite Private Party thrilling the crowd, and SCU's expected greatness, it was the Best Friends' Taylor and Baretta that scored the victory following Storm Zero on Kassidy.
After the match, The Dark Order appeared on the video screen and had some ominous words for Taylor and Baretta.
Result
Best Friends defeated Private Party and SCU
Grade
A
Analysis
This was a coming out party for Private Party, who followed up their exposure on Cody's Road to Fyter Fest YouTube show with an in-ring performance that had fans in Dayton Beach in awe of their creativity and athleticism.
Even in defeat, Quen and Kassidy leave Fyter Fest a red-hot act, as they should be.
It was almost surprising to see SCU lose here but they are so over and such a major part of AEW's plans that they do not necessarily need to win here to stay over or elevate their stars.
Baretta and Taylor are an established name across the independents and have built up goodwill with hardcore fans but their win here, and the continuation of their feud with The Dark Order, will help further establish them as one of the teams the division will be built around.