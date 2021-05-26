Braves' Marcell Ozuna Expected to Miss 5-6 Weeks Because of Injuries to Fingers

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

Atlanta Braves left fielder Marcell Ozuna is expected to be out for five to six weeks because of two dislocated fingers on his left hand, according to The Athletic's David O'Brien.

Ozuna signed a one-year, $18 million deal with the Braves heading into 2020. Inking a four-year, $65 million contract with Atlanta one offseason later speaks to how well he performed.

The two-time All-Star led the National League in home runs (18) and RBI (56) while slugging a career-high .636. He finished sixth in NL MVP voting and collected his second Silver Slugger Award. With Ozuna helping to lead the way, the Braves ranked first in weighted on-base average (.355), per FanGraphs, even though Ronald Acuna Jr. and Ozzie Albies both missed extended stretches.

Ozuna's performance has dipped to begin 2021. His .213/.288/.356 slash line is on pace to be a career worst in all three categories.

Guillermo Heredia figures to now occupy left field, with Ender Inciarte becoming an everyday regular in center again.

Strength in numbers is one positive for Atlanta. Adam Duvall and Nick Markakis were the only notable departures from the lineup, so the team continues to have one of the deeper offenses in baseball.

As much as losing Ozuna hurts, Atlanta should survive in the short term.