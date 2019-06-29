Report: Trey Lyles Gets Qualifying Contract Offer from Nuggets, Will Be RFA

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Denver Nuggets reportedly extended a qualifying offer to power forward Trey Lyles, which makes him a restricted free agent when the NBA moratorium period begins Sunday at 6 p.m. ET.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported the update Saturday.

