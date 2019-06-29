Report: Trey Lyles Gets Qualifying Contract Offer from Nuggets, Will Be RFA

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJune 29, 2019

Denver Nuggets forward Trey Lyles (7) in the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, in Denver. The Nuggets won 96-88. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Denver Nuggets reportedly extended a qualifying offer to power forward Trey Lyles, which makes him a restricted free agent when the NBA moratorium period begins Sunday at 6 p.m. ET.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported the update Saturday.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

