Shams: Hornets to Target Terry Rozier Amid Kemba Walker-Celtics Rumors

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

The Charlotte Hornets are reportedly exploring contingency options if they lose Kemba Walker in free agency.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Terry Rozier is among the point guards on the Hornets' radar.

Walker has emerged as the top target of the Boston Celtics, who are expected to offer him a four-year, $141 million deal, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

