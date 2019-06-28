George Hill Reportedly Will Be Waived by Bucks; MIL Interested in Re-Signing PG

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

The Milwaukee Bucks will reportedly waive veteran point guard George Hill.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Bucks have interest in re-signing Hill, who is now a free agent.

Hill would have made $18 million in 2019-20, but only $1 million of it was guaranteed, per Spotrac, which allowed Milwaukee to waive him without taking much of a financial hit.

The Bucks acquired the 33-year-old Hill from the Cleveland Cavaliers in a three-team trade last season. His production with Milwaukee was modest, as he averaged 6.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 47 games as a backup to Eric Bledsoe and Malcolm Brogdon.

Hill turned it on in the playoffs, though. He averaged 11.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists while shooting 53.4 percent from the field and 41.7 percent from three-point range during Milwaukee's run to the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Bucks have a ton of work to do in free agency if they want to keep last season's team largely intact. Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez and Hill are all unrestricted free agents, while Brogdon is a restricted free agent. Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bledsoe are the only key players who will assuredly return in 2019-20.

Re-signing Hill would be a coup for the Bucks since he is an experienced and battle-tested player. During his 11-year NBA career with the San Antonio Spurs, Indiana Pacers, Utah Jazz, Sacramento Kings, Cavaliers and Bucks, Hill has appeared in 726 regular-season games and 117 playoff contests.

Hill is arguably better when the games matter most, as he averages 12.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists for his career during the playoffs compared to 11.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists during the regular season.

If the Bucks are unable to bring back Hill because they need to address other free agents, he figures to have a large market, especially among playoff-contending teams.

The Los Angeles Lakers would make plenty of sense, as Hill spent part of the 2017-18 season as LeBron James' teammate in Cleveland. L.A. desperately needs backcourt depth, and it could use some veterans to surround James, Anthony Davis and Kyle Kuzma.

If Milwaukee cannot re-sign Hill, it will have a significant hole in its backcourt with little left to support Bledsoe and Brogdon should the latter be retained.