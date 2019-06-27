Kings' De'Aaron Fox Reportedly Invited to Join Team USA's Select Team

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJune 28, 2019

Sacramento Kings' De'Aaron Fox during an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 24, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox has been invited to join Team USA's Select Team at training camp this summer ahead of the 2019 FIBA World Cup in China later this year, according to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes.

No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson and Los Angeles Clippers guard Landry Shamet are among the other players who will make up the Select squad, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

