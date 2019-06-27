UConn's Readmission to Big East Officially Announced; Year of Entry TBD

John Raoux/Associated Press

The Big East Conference announced Thursday the University of Connecticut will return as the conference's 11th member after leaving for the American Athletic Conference in 2013.

UConn's official date of reentry wasn't immediately confirmed.

Big East commissioner Val Ackerman released a statement about the return of the Huskies:

"On the 40th anniversary of our founding in 1979, we're very excited to welcome back the University of Connecticut, a Big East charter member. As a group of schools rooted in basketball pre-eminence, we can think of no better partner than UConn to join us in perpetuating the rivalries, traditions and successes that have made the Big East unlike any other conference in college basketball. We know that our competitions and the experiences of our student-athletes, coaches and supporters across all of our sports will be greatly enriched by UConn's return."

Connecticut will compete in 20 of the conference's 22 sports, but it's unclear where the school's football program is going to land after competing in the AAC for 2019.

Jeff Borzello of ESPN.com reported it's "unlikely" the Huskies would remain in the AAC for just football, making it possible they go independent if another conference isn't found.

The Big East currently doesn't feature FBS football.

UConn president Susan Herbst also provided a statement in the official announcement, which came after a week of speculation about the expected move:

"The Big East is an incredibly special and enduring part of our heritage. We were a founding member 40 years ago. Our programs grew and thrived in this conference over decades. The intensity of the competition, the passion of our rivalries, and all of our most triumphant wins and toughest losses helped to make us who we are. Coming back here means UConn is coming home. We are excited about the future."

Men's and women's basketball in the Big East figure to see the biggest boost courtesy of UConn's return.