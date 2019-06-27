Cubs News: Craig Kimbrel Recalled from Triple-A Iowa Ahead of CHC Debut

Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

The Chicago Cubs announced they called up closer Craig Kimbrel from the Triple-A Iowa Cubs ahead of Thursday afternoon's game against the Atlanta Braves.

Kimbrel, who previously pitched for the Braves, San Diego Padres and Boston Red Sox, signed a three-year, $43 million contract with Chicago on June 7.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.