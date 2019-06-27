Cubs News: Craig Kimbrel Recalled from Triple-A Iowa Ahead of CHC Debut

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJune 27, 2019

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JUNE 07: Craig Kimbrel of the Chicago Cubs with his wife Ashely and their daughter Lydia Joy, 19mts, following an introductory press conference at Wrigley Field on June 07, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)
Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

The Chicago Cubs announced they called up closer Craig Kimbrel from the Triple-A Iowa Cubs ahead of Thursday afternoon's game against the Atlanta Braves.

Kimbrel, who previously pitched for the Braves, San Diego Padres and Boston Red Sox, signed a three-year, $43 million contract with Chicago on June 7.

                                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

