Every NFL Team's 2019 Breakout Player Candidate

32 of 32

Steven Senne/Associated Press

The Washington Redskins don't have a ton of breakout candidates because for all their faults, their recent draft picks have been rather safe. Guys like Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen are already forces in the trenches, for example.

Then there is Derrius Guice.

Guice was one of the top backs in the 2018 class but went down in the preseason with a season-ending injury (torn ACL), which required multiple surgeries and had setbacks. But since, it has been all systems go.

"Derrius is coming along very well," Redskins coach Jay Gruden said, according to Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith. "We’re just trying to make sure that leg—his quad and everything—is full strength before we let him go."

Guice should see a workmanlike 200-plus carries next year a season removed from 251 of those going to Adrian Peterson. Backfield mixups like Chris Thompson have had problems staying healthy (10 games last year), so Guice should see plenty of work on passing downs too. Given his talent and the strength of the line in front of him, the sophomore back should shine.