UFC Hall of Famer BJ Penn Caught Fighting Bouncer on Video Outside Strip Club

Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Former two-weight UFC champion BJ Penn was filmed fighting a bouncer outside of a Honolulu strip club on Monday.

The footage of the two men grappling was released by TMZ Sports (warning, NSFW):

Penn can be seen pinning the bouncer to the ground with his forearm while spectators called on him to stop. One man tried to intervene and can be seen punching Penn in the head, but he is shoved away by a man accompanying the former UFC lightweight and welterweight champion.

The owner of Club Femme Nu told TMZ the 40-year-old was "very drunk" and was being escorted off the premises at around midnight. The situation reportedly escalated when Penn was taken outside, resulting in a fight between him and the bouncer.

Police were called, but Penn had left the scene by the time they arrived.

The news comes on the heels of Penn's former partner Shealen Uaiwa obtaining a restraining order against him in February, per Steven Marrocco of MMA Junkie. Uaiwa said Penn abused her verbally and sexually during a 10-year relationship and threatened to kill her family.

Penn (16-12-2) last fought in the UFC in May and was defeated by Clay Guida to take his losing streak to seven bouts in the Octagon. His last victory came over Matt Hughes in 2010.