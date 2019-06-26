Megan Rapinoe: 'I'm Not Going to the F--king White House' If US Win World Cup

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistJune 26, 2019

REIMS, FRANCE - JUNE 24: Megan Rapinoe of USA during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between Spain and USA at Stade Auguste Delaune on June 24, 2019 in Reims, France. (Photo by Molly Darlington - AMA/Getty Images)
Molly Darlington - AMA/Getty Images

United States co-captain Megan Rapinoe has said she will not visit Donald Trump's White House if her side win the FIFA Women's World Cup this summer.

Asked by Eight by Eight magazine if she was excited about potentially visiting the White House in a video released on Tuesday, Rapinoe said, "I'm not going to the f--king White House. No, I'm not going to the White House. We're not gonna be invited. I doubt it."

In an interview with The Hill on Monday, Trump criticized Rapinoe for refusing to sing or put her hand on her chest during "The Star-Spangled Banner" ahead of World Cup games. When asked if her actions were "appropriate," Trump responded, "No. I don't think so."

Jill Ellis' U.S. side are the defending champions and face hosts France in the quarter-finals on Friday in Paris.

The triumphant squad from 2015, including Rapinoe, were guests of President Barack Obama at the White House after they beat Japan in the final in Canada.

However, the tradition of victorious sports teams being honoured at the White House has faltered under Trump, and Danny Green of the 2019 NBA champion Toronto Raptors told Yahoo Sports (h/t New York Post) on Saturday that he is doubtful his team would accept an invitation to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue

In recent years, the NBA's Golden State Warriors and the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles notably didn't meet with Trump following championships, despite a White House visit being a tradition for victorious sports teams.

Rapinoe has been outspoken in the past against Trump, labelling him "sexist," "misogynistic," "racist" and "not a good person," per Henry Bushnell of Yahoo Sports.

In 2016, she was one of the first athletes to join former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick's protest against racial injustice by kneeling during the national anthem.

