College World Series 2019: CWS Finals Game 3 Time and TV Coverage Info

Peter Aiken/Getty Images

The Vanderbilt Commodores stayed alive with a 4-1 victory over the Michigan Wolverines 4-1 in Game 2 of the 2019 College World Series.

Freshman sensation Kumar Rocker spun yet another gem, tossing 6.1 innings with 11 strikeouts. He surrendered just three hits, two walks and one run before sophomore reliever Tyler Brown worked out of a seventh-inning jam and threw 2.2 scoreless frames.

And the 2019 CWS is down to a winner-take-all showdown.

Vanderbilt, which is seeking its second national title since 2014, will return to the home dugout for Game 3. Michigan, meanwhile, is aiming for the program's first championship in 57 years.

2019 CWS Game 3 Info

Date: Wednesday, June 26

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

During the Super Regional against Duke, the Commodores faced an identical situation. They dropped Game 1, turned to Rocker while facing elimination and watched the freshman shine.

Although he didn't throw a no-hitter Tuesday like he did opposite Duke, Rocker improved to 4-0 in four NCAA tournament starts.

Mason Hickman (8-0, 2.08 ERA) will attempt to follow up that stellar performance and guide Vandy to a championship. Most recently, the sophomore ceded only two hits in six shutout innings when the 'Dores sealed their place in the CWS finals.

"He's got great numbers, and he does a really good job of pounding the zone with three pitches," Michigan head coach Erik Bakich said of the sophomore Hickman.

Bakich also said he thought Brown—Vandy's star reliever—would be available again, and his former boss Tim Corbin confirmed it.

Perhaps that means Rocker could even throw an inning in relief.

Michigan, though, should be similarly confident about its pitching staff. Karl Kauffmann (12-6, 2.75) will take the mound for the Wolverines, who are very likely to use Jeff Criswell (7-1, 2.58) out of the bullpen and could warm up Monday starter Tommy Henry (12-5, 3.27) later in the game, if necessary.

But the lineup will have a significant absence.

Leadoff hitter Jordan Nwogu left Game 2 because of a quad strain and isn't expected to play Wednesday, per Aaron Fitt of D1Baseball. Among regulars, Nwogu's .435 on-base percentage leads the team.

After the loss, Bakich said he's "probably leaning" toward Riley Bertram as the replacement. Though he's totaled just 25 at-bats this season, the freshman is hitting .400 with four doubles.

No matter who starts, it's fair to say neither Bakich nor Corbin will hesitate to empty the bench. Both programs will be headed home from Omaha, but only one as the national champion.

Follow Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.