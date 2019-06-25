Video: Watch Manny Machado Receive Standing Ovation from Orioles Crowd in Return

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Manny Machado played his first career game as a visiting player in Camden Yards on Tuesday night, but Baltimore Orioles fans still treated him as one of their own.

The San Diego Padres star was greeted with a standing ovation from the crowd before his first at-bat of the game:

Machado was drafted by the Orioles in 2010 and spent his first six-and-a-half seasons in the majors with the organization before being traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2018. He signed with San Diego this offseason on a 10-year, $300 million deal.

Despite his departure and the fact there was seemingly never a chance at a long-term future in Baltimore, the fans still seemingly appreciate his production with the team, including four All-Star selections and two Gold Gloves.

Of course, they might not be quite as friendly going forward after Machado hit a home run against the Orioles in the third inning of Tuesday's game.