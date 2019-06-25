NBA Rumors: Bobby Portis Seeking $16M a Year, Wizards Not Expected to Match

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Restricted free agent Bobby Portis could price himself out of a return to the Washington Wizards.

According to The Athletic's Tony Jones and Fred Katz, Portis is looking to earn up to $16 million annually from his next contract and the Wizards "aren't expected to match a huge offer sheet."



