NBA Rumors: Bobby Portis Seeking $16M a Year, Wizards Not Expected to Match

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 26, 2019

Washington Wizards forward Bobby Portis (5) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 31, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Restricted free agent Bobby Portis could price himself out of a return to the Washington Wizards.

According to The Athletic's Tony Jones and Fred Katz, Portis is looking to earn up to $16 million annually from his next contract and the Wizards "aren't expected to match a huge offer sheet."

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

