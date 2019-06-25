Boston Red Sox's Booming Bats Leading Charge into Wild-Card Race

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoJune 25, 2019

  1. McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer"

  2. Spencer Is the Real Winner of the Boston Marathon

  3. Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA

  4. The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season

  5. Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors

  6. Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season

  7. NBA Squads Brought the Heat with Bench Reactions This Year

  8. Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle

  9. Nation’s Top-Ranked H.S. Teams Will Play for a National Title

  10. Is 20-Year-Old Undefeated Ryan Garcia Boxing's Next Superstar?

  11. Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear

  12. 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points

  13. MLB Players Are Getting Wild Inspiration for Their Cuts

  14. Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami

  15. Carsen Edwards Put on a Show vs. the Defending Champs

  16. Gabe Kalscheur Is Early Breakout Star of March Madness

  17. Barrett, Brazdeikis Lead Canadian Hoops Revolution to March Madness

  18. UM's Ignas Brazdeikis Is the Villain of March Madness

  19. OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped

  20. Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll

Right Arrow Icon

The bats are booming for the Boston Red Sox as they contend for a wild-card spot. Rafael Devers is their low-key MVP with the fifth-highest batting average in the American League.

Watch the video above for more about the Red Sox's surging offense.

       

Connect to the stories, teams, athletes and highlights that make the game more than a game.

Speaking of the game, it's time to take your sports knowledge to the next level! Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    John Farrell Enjoying Life as a Lobster Fisherman

    Boston Red Sox logo
    Boston Red Sox

    John Farrell Enjoying Life as a Lobster Fisherman

    WEEI
    via WEEI

    Rays Owner Tries to Sell Two-City Concept, Fails

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Rays Owner Tries to Sell Two-City Concept, Fails

    Craig Calcaterra
    via HardballTalk

    The Improbable Resurrection of Alex Rodriguez

    'We haven't seen a resurrection like this since Jesus Christ'

    MLB logo
    MLB

    The Improbable Resurrection of Alex Rodriguez

    'We haven't seen a resurrection like this since Jesus Christ'

    SI.com
    via SI.com

    Astros Activate Springer After Long Stay on IL

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Astros Activate Springer After Long Stay on IL

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report