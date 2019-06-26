MLB All-Star Voting 2019: Start Time and TV Schedule for Rosters Reveal

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The starters for the 2019 MLB All-Star Game, which will take place July 9 at Progressive Field in Cleveland, will be announced Thursday night.

This year's fan voting to determine the starting hitters for both the American League and the National League featured a new two-tiered format. The top three players at each position (nine outfielders) in each league advanced from the "primary" to the final vote, which decided the starters.

Let's check out all of the important viewing information for the lineup reveal. That's followed by predictions for both the AL and NL. The remainder the the rosters, including all the pitchers, will be announced Sunday afternoon.

"MLB All-Star Election Night" Details

Date: Thursday, June 27

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Watch: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

American League Predictions

C: Gary Sanchez (New York Yankees)

1B: Carlos Santana (Cleveland Indians)

2B: Jose Altuve (Houston Astros)

SS: Jorge Polanco (Minnesota Twins)

3B: Alex Bregman (Astros)

OF: Mike Trout (Los Angeles Angels)

OF: George Springer (Astros)

OF: Mookie Betts (Boston Red Sox)

DH: J.D. Martinez (Red Sox)

Twins fans have put together a strong showing throughout the voting process and could sneak a second starter into the lineup from Minnesota.

The AL final ballot is littered with a high number of unexpected contenders. The likes of Tommy La Stella (Angels), DJ LeMahieu (Yankees), Gio Urshela (Yankees) and Hunter Dozier (Kansas City Royals) not only have a chance to play in the Midsummer Classic, but also deserve it after strong first halves.

Perhaps the closest vote will be Springer and teammate Michael Brantley for one of the two outfield spots alongside Trout.

Brantley is enjoying a monster bounce-back campaign in his first year with the 'Stros, but Springer is back healthy after missing time with a hamstring injury following an MVP-level start.

National League Predictions

C: Willson Contreras (Chicago Cubs)

1B: Freddie Freeman (Atlanta Braves)

2B: Ozzie Albies (Braves)

SS: Javier Baez (Cubs)

3B: Nolan Arenado (Colorado Rockies)

OF: Ronald Acuna Jr. (Braves)

OF: Cody Bellinger (Los Angeles Dodgers)

OF: Christian Yelich (Milwaukee Brewers)

It's hard to believe the Dodgers—owners of MLB's best record—might only end up with one All-Star starter, but it's a testament to the team's strong all-around production. Bellinger is a virtual lock and is giving Trout a serious run as the best player in baseball this season.

The Braves and Cubs are in direct competition at pretty much every spot around the diamond, a testament to both teams' great starts and strong fanbases. Freeman could be the least discussed superstar in the sport as he puts up another monster year for Atlanta.

Although not an official selection, the Pittsburgh Pirates' Josh Bell would be a strong candidate to take the role of the NL's starting designated hitter thanks to his breakout first half.