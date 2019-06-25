JR Smith Trade Rumors: Cavs Declined Offers of 1st-Round Pick During NBA Draft

John Raoux/Associated Press

The Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly turned down offers of a first-round pick during Thursday's NBA draft to trade veteran guard JR Smith, according to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com.

Per that report:

"While the odds of a deal have reduced, there's still time. The Cavs have until June 30, to be exact. And they remain the leader in the clubhouse to help a team create cap space heading into what is expected to be a frenzied summer.

"After June 30, Smith's contract becomes fully guaranteed at $15.6 million. As of now, the Cavs are still trying to make a deal, according to sources familiar with those conversations, but it's complicated and it has to be the right move, as general manager Koby Altman laid out when recapping the NBA Draft late Thursday night."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.