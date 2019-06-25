Demetrious Johnson, Eddie Alvarez's Fights Revealed for ONE's Dawn of Heroes

Chris McGrath/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Demetrious Johnson's second fight in ONE Championship will be against Tatsimitsu Wada, it was confirmed Tuesday.

ONE announced the card for the Dawn of Heroes event on August 2 in Manila, with former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez also in action against Eduard Folayang:

The main event on the bill will see the flyweight muay thai title on the line, as champion Jonathan Haggerty defends his belt against Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Johnson and Alvarez both made their ONE Championship debuts in March at the A New Era show, with each fighter enduring different fortunes.

The former, known as Mighty Mouse, was dominant against Yuya Wakamatsu, eventually winning in the second round after locking in a guillotine choke.

Meanwhile, Alvarez was shocked by Timofey Nastyukhin, as he was stopped in the first round of their contest:



Alvarez will be seeking to bounce back against Folayang, who was beaten by Shinya Aoki in his previous fight.

Johnson's meeting with Wada, who was an impressive winner against Gustavo Balart in his previous contest, will be in the semi-final of the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix event. In the other semi, Danny Kingad and Kairat Akhmetov will face off.