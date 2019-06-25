Colby Covington vs. Robbie Lawler Fight to Main Event UFC on ESPN 5

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Colby Covington is set to fight Robbie Lawler in the headline fight of UFC Fight Night on August 3.

ESPN's Brett Okamoto relayed as much, citing UFC President Dana White:

Covington has not fought since he won the interim welterweight championship in June last year after nasal surgery prevented him from competing in a unification bout with Tyron Woodley.

