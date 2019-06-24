Mickey Callaway, Jason Vargas Fined by Mets for Altercation with Reporter

Mickey Callaway, Jason Vargas Fined by Mets for Altercation with ReporterJune 24, 2019
The New York Mets will fine manager Mickey Callaway and starting pitcher Jason Vargas following a verbal altercation Sunday with Newsday's Tim Healey.
According to MLB.com's Anthony DiComo, general manager Brodie Van Wagenen labeled the situation "disappointing" and "regrettable" but won't suspend Callaway or Vargas. DiComo added Van Wagenen doesn't foresee the two facing an additional punishment from Major League Baseball.
Callaway addressed the incident as well, telling reporters he had spoken privately with Healey:
SNY @SNYtv
"We're gonna move on like nothing happened" Mickey Callaway says he and the reporter involved in yesterday's incident have talked privately https://t.co/W1omjxGQCP
