Mickey Callaway, Jason Vargas Fined by Mets for Altercation with Reporter

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 24, 2019

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 24: Manager Mickey Callaway #36 of the New York Mets looks on against the Detroit Tigers at Citi Field on May 24, 2019 in New York City. The Tigers defeated the Mets 9-8. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The New York Mets will fine manager Mickey Callaway and starting pitcher Jason Vargas following a verbal altercation Sunday with Newsday's Tim Healey.

According to MLB.com's Anthony DiComo, general manager Brodie Van Wagenen labeled the situation "disappointing" and "regrettable" but won't suspend Callaway or Vargas. DiComo added Van Wagenen doesn't foresee the two facing an additional punishment from Major League Baseball.

Callaway addressed the incident as well, telling reporters he had spoken privately with Healey:

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

