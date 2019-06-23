49ers' Antone Exum to Release Colin Kaepernick Rap Song 'Officer Kaepernick'

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers safety Antone Exum raps when he isn't tackling wide receivers, and his upcoming song is titled "Officer Kaepernick," a nod to the former 49ers quarterback who took a knee during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial inequality.

"I feel like if [Kaepernick's] whole movement had a score, it would be this song," Exum told TMZ Sports.

He added:

"I wrote this [song] a while ago, but I'm addressing excessive police brutality and some of the injustices in the police force. I don't want this to go unheard—but I do appreciate the good cops that we have, because we do have good cops and good officers and police. But we also have some that are involved in some really unfortunate situations, and I think that some of those instances stem from a place of fear and a little bit of hate sometimes too. I think that we should just move forward with love."

As for whether Exum is concerned with any potential backlash when hitting on such a controversial topic, he noted that "Kaepernick didn't have any fear when he first took a knee. ... I think I'll be OK no matter what happens."

Exum said he expects the song to be released within a week or so.