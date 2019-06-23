Dani Alves Confirms PSG Summer Departure: 'Another Cycle in My Life Ends Today'June 23, 2019
Legendary full-back Dani Alves on Sunday revealed he will be leaving Paris Saint-Germain this summer.
In a post on Instagram, the 36-year-old said he would be starting a fresh challenge in 2019/20, although he didn't provide any indication as to his next club.
"Another cycle in my life ends today, a victorious cycle, one of learning and experiences," he said (h/t Reuters). "I would like to thank the PSG family for the opportunity we had together to build a page in the club’s history."
Kristof Terreur of Het Laatste Nieuws noted that PSG may be a little short at right-back with Alves moving on:
Kristof Terreur 📰🎥 @HLNinEngeland
Dani Alves is leaving PSG. Might have an impact on Thomas Meunier’s future too - he has one year left on his contract. https://t.co/wMEtuw0yS2
Alves made the post hours after Brazil's Copa America showdown with Peru; he captained the side and scored in a 5-0 win.
Here are the highlights from that routine success:
Sky Sports Football @SkyFootball
Brazil crushed Peru 5-0 in the Copa America on Saturday to cruise into the quarter-finals. There was a no look finish from Roberto Firmino amongst the goals. More: https://t.co/C8cR9Al2xz https://t.co/re4mobfrJD
Per OptaJavier, even in the latter stages of his career, Alves is setting records:
OptaJavier @OptaJavier
36y 47d - Aged 36 years and 47 days, Dani Alves 🇧🇷 is the oldest Brazilian player to score in a @CopaAmerica game of, at least, the last 96 years. Captain. #CopaAmerica https://t.co/X3xfDsBa5m
The Brazilian moved to PSG in the summer of 2017 after a one-year spell with Juventus. In his time at the club, the Paris giants have dominated the domestic scene in France, coasting to successive Ligue 1 titles.
Alves has not been able to help the team make strides in the UEFA Champions League, though. PSG have been eliminated in the last 16 of the competition in his two years at the club.
Despite his age, you sense there will be a number of high-profile clubs interested in landing Alves. The EiF Twitter account was full of praise for his performance after Brazil's win over Peru, suggesting he's still among the best players in the world in his position:
EiF @EiFSoccer
One of the biggest mistakes Barcelona ever made was letting him walk for free. Have never come close to replacing him.
Although he may no longer possess extraordinary dynamism, Alves still has excellent technical ability and is savvy on the ball.
In addition, Alves has a reputation as a serial winner, enjoying success with PSG, Juventus, Sevilla and, most notably, Barcelona:
FansBet @FansBet
Last night, Dani Alves became the most decorated player in the history of football! 🏆 He was now won 41 trophies throughout his career! 😱 https://t.co/F4b9SZmcX6
The Brazilian has not played in the Premier League, and it would be intriguing to see how he would fare with the physical nature of English football.
However, with Brazil qualified for the knockout stages of the Copa America and Alves captain for the tournament, it seems unlikely there will be further clarity over his future until after the competition.
