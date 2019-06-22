0 of 8

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

The UFC took its latest offering to Greenville, South Carolina and the Bon Secours Wellness Arena played host to UFC Fight Night 154.

In the headlining slot was a featherweight showdown between two top contenders: Renato Moicano and Chan Sung Jung.

The main event took less than one minute. "The Korean Zombie", Jung, pelted Moicano with a picture-perfect right hand and finished on the mat. It was a signature victory that puts Jung back in the conversation of elite featherweights.

In the co-main event, Randy Brown cashed in as an underdog with a TKO win over Bryan Barberena.

All-in-all, 11 bouts were contested in Greenville which gave us 11 winners and 11 losers. But not everyone was a real winner or real loser. Some came out with a more clear picture of their path up the ranks while others will have to go back to the drawing board.

And this is your invitation to that conversation. Here are the real winners and losers from UFC Fight Night 154.