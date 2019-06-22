BIG3 League Basketball 2019 Results: 3 Headed Monsters Headline Winners

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The BIG3 kicked off its third season Saturday with a trio of games at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

Two of the games were 2017 and 2018 championship-game rematches, with Trilogy taking on 3 Headed Monsters and Power facing 3's Company.

The other matchup featured two of the league's four expansion teams in Enemies and Bivouac.

Here's a look at the results and recaps from BIG3's opening night.

Game Results

3 Headed Monsters 51, Trilogy 46

Power 50, 3's Company 38

Enemies vs. Bivouac

The 3 Headed Monsters got their revenge for a 2017 championship defeat at the hands of Trilogy, as they won 51-46.

Reggie Evans posted 22 points and 24 rebounds and naturally capped off the win with an offensive rebound and putback after he bullied his way to the rim.

Evans, who played in the NBA from 2002 to 2015 with seven different teams, nearly did whatever he wanted in the paint all night, like when he threw down this dunk to put his team up 37-28:

However, Sam Young got the best of him when he went all the way up on this block:

Rashard Lewis, a 16-year NBA veteran who scored 14.9 points per game, added 18 points and 12 rebounds for the Monsters.

However, the most impressive player on the court may have been Monsters guard Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf, who's still going strong at age 50.

Abdul-Rauf contributed nine points, four assists and two steals despite playing college basketball before 3 Headed Monsters teammate and 30-year-old Larry Sanders was born.

Speaking of Sanders, he used the occasion to propose at halftime to his girlfriend:

Overall, it was a great debut for 3 Headed Monsters, as they held off a balanced Trilogy scoring attack led by James White's 17 points.

Patrick O'Bryant added 10, David Hawkins pitched in nine and Young contributed eight. Jason "The Jet" Terry, a 19-year NBA vet who posted 13.4 points per game, added two points, four boards, two steals and a dime.

On Saturday, June 29, Trilogy will face Triplets in Charlotte, North Carolina. The following day, 3 Headed Monsters will play a new expansion team, Aliens, in Philadelphia.

Tipoff in Charlotte is at noon ET, and the action starts in Philadelphia at 5 p.m.

Power 50, 3's Company 38

Cuttino Mobley turned back the clock with 28 points as Power started this season as they ended the last one with a victory over 3's Company.

This year's game was more one-sided, with Power cruising to a 50-38 victory only made closer by a late 3's Company run to make the score more respectable.

Mobley proved unstoppable on Saturday, routinely dropping three-pointers in his opponents' faces: