French F1 Grand Prix 2019 Qualifying: Saturday's Results, Times, Final Grid

BORIS HORVAT/Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton will start in pole position for the 2019 French Grand Prix on Sunday after he and Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas recorded another one-two finish in qualifying.

The defending world champion timed his surge to perfection and lunged into the lead with a fastest lap of one minute, 28.448 seconds after trailing in third at the end of the second qualifying session.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc finished third-fastest with a 1:28.965, while Red Bull's Max Verstappen ended in fourth and McLaren's Lando Norris impressed as he ran to fifth.

The official Formula One Twitter account posted Saturday's Q3 times and the starting grid order:

Speaking after his qualification victory, Hamilton said, per Motorsport.com: "It's not an easy track, it's very technical. Valtteri's been very quick all weekend, I've been chipping away and the last two laps were the ones. It's quite gusty, and you have to be quite dynamic with how you attack the lap."

Sebastian Vettel failed to post a time in Q3 and had to head back into the pit following an issue with his car, though youngster Leclerc carried a stronger performance for Ferrari and will start third on the grid.

He was among the most impressive drivers throughout Saturday's action but was always trailing Mercedes duo Bottas and Hamilton, who ran in that order for the majority.

Daniil Kvyat, Romain Grosjean, Lance Stroll, George Russell and Robert Kubica were eliminated at the end of Q1 after they finished 16th through to 20th, respectively:

That early exit from qualifying was an especially difficult blow for Frenchman Grosjean, who will start 17th in his home Grand Prix.

Mercedes started strongly in practice this week but upped the ante around the second qualifying session, going a second faster than their best Q1 time on medium tyres.

Vettel made a last-minute dash above Hamilton and into second at the end of Q2, undercutting the British driver by just 0.014 seconds to go second.

There appeared to be some indecision over the Ferrari radio as they looked to maximise laps for Vettel and team-mate Leclerc, per reporter Luke Smith:

Alexander Albon, Sergio Perez, Antonio Giovinazzi, Kimi Raikkonen and Kevin Magnussen made way at the end of Q2 after they finished 11th to 15th, respectively:

Bottas has impressed in the past few days, but it didn't take Hamilton long to take his comrade's place at the top of the timesheet in Q3. The Briton was heard over team radio saying there were "a lot of cars ahead" of him, per BBC Sport, yet that that didn't prevent him from smashing Bottas' previous best time by almost one second.

Not for the first time on Saturday, the Circuit Paul Ricard track record was beaten following his lap of 1:28.448 on the supersoft tyres.

Bottas could only close to just under three-tenths of a second of Hamilton's time, but the Finn remained hopeful of toppling the pole leader on Sunday:

Alfa Romeo's Giovinazzi pushed up to P10 on the grid and will line up behind Renault's Daniel Ricciardo and Red Bull's Pierre Gasly, who are eighth and ninth on the grid, respectively.

Mercedes duo Hamilton and Bottas have clinched one-two finishes in five of the seven races this season, and qualifying for the French Grand Prix has set the team up for another strong run on Sunday.