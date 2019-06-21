Le'Veon Bell Burglary 911 Call Reveals He Last Saw Suspects Naked in His Bed

Mark Brown/Getty Images

When New York Jets star Le'Veon Bell reported he had been robbed May 25, he told the 911 operator that he had last seen the alleged suspects in his bed before he had left to work out during his normal routine.

"When I left, [one of the women] was in the bed. She was in the bed, not wearing clothes when I left. So, I didn't see her. You know what I'm saying," Bell said, per TMZ Sports. "...[The other woman] was in the bed too. They didn't have clothes on."

