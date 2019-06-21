Le'Veon Bell Burglary 911 Call Reveals He Last Saw Suspects Naked in His Bed

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJune 21, 2019

FLORHAM PARK, NJ - JUNE 05: LeVeon Bell #26 of the New York Jets during day two of mandatory minicamp at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on June 5, 2019 in Florham Park, New Jersey. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)
Mark Brown/Getty Images

When New York Jets star Le'Veon Bell reported he had been robbed May 25, he told the 911 operator that he had last seen the alleged suspects in his bed before he had left to work out during his normal routine.

"When I left, [one of the women] was in the bed. She was in the bed, not wearing clothes when I left. So, I didn't see her. You know what I'm saying," Bell said, per TMZ Sports. "...[The other woman] was in the bed too. They didn't have clothes on."

                       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

